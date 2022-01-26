Mexco Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Mexco Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $10.20. Mexco Energy shares last traded at $9.90, with a volume of 16,993 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of $21.01 million, a P/E ratio of 25.38 and a beta of 1.47.

Mexco Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. Mexco Energy had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 17.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mexco Energy stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Mexco Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,514 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.60% of Mexco Energy as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Mexco Energy Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC)

Mexco Energy Corp. operates as an independent oil and gas company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties and crude oil. The firm operates its oil & gas exploration in the following areas: the Delaware Basin located in the Western portion of the Permian Basin, including Lea and Eddy Counties, New Mexico, and Loving County, Texas; and the Midland Basin located in the Eastern portion of the Permian Basin, including Reagan, Upton, Midland, Martin, Howard, and Glasscock Counties, Texas.

