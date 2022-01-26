Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) Price Target Increased to $42.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) had its price objective lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $39.00 to $42.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SUN. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Sunoco from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup upgraded Sunoco from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Sunoco from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on Sunoco from $44.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Sunoco from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Shares of SUN stock opened at $42.92 on Tuesday. Sunoco has a fifty-two week low of $30.01 and a fifty-two week high of $44.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. Sunoco had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 69.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sunoco will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sunoco news, Director Imad K. Anbouba sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $60,285.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew S. Ramsey acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.50 per share, with a total value of $93,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 56.4% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 353,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,186,000 after buying an additional 127,437 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 85.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 164,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,194,000 after buying an additional 75,700 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 4.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 153,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,772,000 after buying an additional 5,925 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Sunoco during the third quarter valued at $4,814,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 6.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 93,581 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after purchasing an additional 5,362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.69% of the company’s stock.

Sunoco LP engages in the management and distribution of fuel products. It operates through the Fuel Distribution, Marketing and Other segments. The motor Fuel Distribution segment supplies fuels and other petroleum products third-party dealers and distributors, independent operators of commission agent, other commercial consumers of motor fuel and to retail locations.

