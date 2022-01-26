The Weir Group’s (WEIR) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their hold rating on shares of The Weir Group (LON:WEIR) in a report published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 1,900 ($25.63) price objective on the stock.

WEIR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 1,980 ($26.71) price objective on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on The Weir Group from GBX 2,060 ($27.79) to GBX 2,240 ($30.22) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup dropped their target price on The Weir Group from GBX 2,100 ($28.33) to GBX 1,750 ($23.61) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,575 ($21.25) price objective on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Weir Group presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,010.63 ($27.13).

The Weir Group stock opened at GBX 1,748 ($23.58) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.90, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of £4.54 billion and a P/E ratio of -344.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,738.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,741.08. The Weir Group has a 52 week low of GBX 1,541.61 ($20.80) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,108 ($28.44).

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets. The ESCO segment provides ground engaging tools for surface mining and infrastructure.

