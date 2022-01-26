TI Fluid Systems’ (TIFS) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of TI Fluid Systems (LON:TIFS) in a research report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 260 ($3.51) target price on the stock.

TIFS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.40) target price on shares of TI Fluid Systems in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of TI Fluid Systems from GBX 370 ($4.99) to GBX 320 ($4.32) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of TI Fluid Systems from GBX 370 ($4.99) to GBX 360 ($4.86) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.40) price objective on shares of TI Fluid Systems in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 351.67 ($4.74).

TIFS stock opened at GBX 241.50 ($3.26) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.32, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20. TI Fluid Systems has a 1 year low of GBX 216 ($2.91) and a 1 year high of GBX 330.50 ($4.46). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 245.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 271.98.

TI Fluid Systems plc manufactures and sells fluid storage, carrying, and delivery systems primarily for the light duty automotive market worldwide. It operates through two segments, Fluid Carrying Systems (FCS) and Fuel Tank and Delivery Systems (FTDS). The FCS segment offers brake and fuel lines and bundles, such as double-wall and single-wall steel fluid carrying lines, and bundles for brake and fuel systems; multi-layer plastic lines for vapor, thermal management, and exhaust treatment; sensor-integrated connectors for installation and system assembly; and heated plastic lines for selective catalyst reduction urea fluids.

