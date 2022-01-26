Robert Half International (RHI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.43 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of RHI opened at $110.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 1.55. Robert Half International has a twelve month low of $63.73 and a twelve month high of $120.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $111.19 and a 200-day moving average of $106.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is presently 32.48%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on RHI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Robert Half International from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Robert Half International from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Robert Half International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.83.

In related news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total transaction of $589,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

