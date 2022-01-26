OneMain (OMF) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 2nd. Analysts expect OneMain to post earnings of $2.31 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of OMF stock opened at $52.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.23. OneMain has a fifty-two week low of $44.45 and a fifty-two week high of $63.19.

In related news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman acquired 1,000 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.73 per share, for a total transaction of $50,730.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in OneMain stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 497,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,778 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.38% of OneMain worth $29,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 88.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of OneMain in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of OneMain from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of OneMain in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Seaport Research Partners assumed coverage on shares of OneMain in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.85.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer and Insurance segment comprises of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

