Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) Price Target Cut to C$12.00

Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Fiera Capital from C$12.00 to C$11.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. CIBC increased their target price on Fiera Capital from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, dropped their target price on Fiera Capital from C$12.75 to C$12.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fiera Capital currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.72.

Get Fiera Capital alerts:

Fiera Capital stock opened at $8.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.47. Fiera Capital has a 12 month low of $7.95 and a 12 month high of $9.59.

Fiera Capital Corp. engages in the provision of traditional and alternative investment solutions, including depth and expertise in asset allocation. It offers investment advisory and related services to institutional investors, private wealth clients, and retail investors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States of America, and Europe and Other.

See Also: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Fiera Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiera Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.