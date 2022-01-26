WNS (NYSE:WNS) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WNS (NYSE:WNS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $96.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “WNS HOLDINGS is a recognized leader in business process outsourcing.Their proposition is simple: They deliver value to their clients by bringing operational excellence and deep industry and functional knowledge to their critical business processes. They serve several industries, including travel, insurance, financial services, healthcare, professional services, manufacturing, distribution and retail. They also provide essential corporate functions, such as finance and accounting, human resources research and analytics. “

WNS has been the subject of several other reports. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of WNS in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on WNS from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on WNS from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their target price on WNS from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $96.86.

Shares of WNS stock opened at $82.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $86.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.45. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 36.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.39. WNS has a fifty-two week low of $67.18 and a fifty-two week high of $91.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The business services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. WNS had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 11.63%. The company had revenue of $261.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. WNS’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that WNS will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of WNS by 367.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,216,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $416,675,000 after buying an additional 4,100,942 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of WNS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,747,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WNS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,774,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in WNS by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,025,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,874,000 after purchasing an additional 322,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in WNS by 547.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 319,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,122,000 after purchasing an additional 269,984 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

WNS Company Profile

WNS (Holdings) Ltd. engages in the provision of business process management solutions. Its services include industry-specific offerings, customer interaction, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics. It operates through the WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM segments.

