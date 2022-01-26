Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Allianz SE provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services together with its subsidiaries. Allianz SE is based in Munich, Germany. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ALIZY. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Allianz from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Allianz in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Allianz in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Allianz from €240.00 ($272.73) to €250.00 ($284.09) in a report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $138.00.

OTCMKTS:ALIZY opened at $24.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $101.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.25. Allianz has a 52-week low of $21.36 and a 52-week high of $26.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.44.

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter. Allianz had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The firm had revenue of $33.56 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Allianz will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

About Allianz

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

