Reviewing Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) and SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG)

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) and SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Travelzoo and SurgePays, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Travelzoo 0 0 3 0 3.00 SurgePays 0 0 1 0 3.00

Travelzoo presently has a consensus target price of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 110.18%. SurgePays has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 133.33%. Given SurgePays’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe SurgePays is more favorable than Travelzoo.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

32.3% of Travelzoo shares are owned by institutional investors. 54.3% of Travelzoo shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Travelzoo and SurgePays’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Travelzoo 8.00% 929.93% 3.80% SurgePays -19.55% N/A -117.33%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Travelzoo and SurgePays’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Travelzoo $53.60 million 2.07 -$13.42 million $0.36 25.11 SurgePays $54.41 million 0.66 -$10.72 million N/A N/A

SurgePays has higher revenue and earnings than Travelzoo.

Summary

Travelzoo beats SurgePays on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Travelzoo

Travelzoo operates as a global media commerce company that engages in the provision of information to subscribers and website users about travel, entertainment and local deals available from various companies. Its publications and products include the Travelzoo website (travelzoo.com); the Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; the Travelzoo Top 20 e-mail newsletter; and the Newsflash e-mail alert service. The company operates through the following geographical segments: Asia Pacific, Europe and North America. Travelzoo was founded by Ralph Bartel on May 21, 1998 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About SurgePays

SurgePays, Inc. operates as a technology-driven company, which focuses on building a supply chain software platform as an alternative to traditional wholesale supply chain distribution models. It offers goods and services direct to convenience stores, bodegas, minimarts, tiendas and other corner stores, providing goods and services primarily to the underbanked community. The company was founded on August 18, 2006 and is headquartered in Bartlett, TN.

