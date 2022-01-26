HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $197.53 Million

Equities analysts forecast that HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) will post sales of $197.53 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for HealthEquity’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $188.40 million and the highest is $204.17 million. HealthEquity posted sales of $188.17 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HealthEquity will report full year sales of $750.79 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $741.66 million to $757.43 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $827.80 million, with estimates ranging from $766.15 million to $869.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for HealthEquity.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. HealthEquity had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 4.60%. The company had revenue of $180.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis.

HQY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Raymond James cut shares of HealthEquity from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. TheStreet cut shares of HealthEquity from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $87.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $75.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Shares of HQY stock opened at $51.62 on Wednesday. HealthEquity has a 52-week low of $36.81 and a 52-week high of $93.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -737.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a current ratio of 7.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.47 and a 200-day moving average of $61.23.

In other news, VP William Robert Otten sold 1,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.42, for a total value of $122,877.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stuart B. Parker bought 25,000 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.82 per share, for a total transaction of $1,070,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HQY. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in HealthEquity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in HealthEquity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in HealthEquity by 219.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in HealthEquity during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in HealthEquity by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. 95.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

