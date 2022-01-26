BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s’ (BTA) “Sell” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their sell rating on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 125 ($1.69) price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s from GBX 235 ($3.17) to GBX 255 ($3.44) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.50) price objective on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.51) price objective on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 193.33 ($2.61).

Get BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.31 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (BTA) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its assets in municipal obligations and derivative instruments with exposure to such municipal obligations, in each case that are exempt from federal income tax (except that the interest may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax).

Featured Story: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.