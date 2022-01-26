Barclays (LON:BARC) Receives “Hold” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their hold rating on shares of Barclays (LON:BARC) in a research note released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 240 ($3.24) price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BARC. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 245 ($3.31) price objective on shares of Barclays in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 210 ($2.83) price objective on shares of Barclays in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. UBS Group set a GBX 250 ($3.37) price objective on shares of Barclays in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 321 ($4.33) price target on shares of Barclays in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Barclays currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 258.25 ($3.48).

LON:BARC opened at GBX 199.68 ($2.69) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £33.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.28. Barclays has a fifty-two week low of GBX 130.18 ($1.76) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 219.60 ($2.96). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 192.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 187.28.

In related news, insider Tushar Morzaria sold 61,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 183 ($2.47), for a total transaction of £112,050.90 ($151,174.99).

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

