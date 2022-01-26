Ashtead Group’s (AHT) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their hold rating on shares of Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 5,850 ($78.93) price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 6,500 ($87.70) target price on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Liberum Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Barclays upped their target price on Ashtead Group from GBX 6,230 ($84.05) to GBX 6,650 ($89.72) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 5,800 ($78.25) target price on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ashtead Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 5,961.11 ($80.43).

Ashtead Group stock opened at GBX 5,018 ($67.70) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £22.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 5,971.82 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 5,805.61. Ashtead Group has a 52 week low of GBX 3,498 ($47.19) and a 52 week high of GBX 6,572 ($88.67). The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.60.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. Ashtead Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.31%.

About Ashtead Group

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

