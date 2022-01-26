Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) Given a €80.20 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €80.20 ($91.14) price objective on Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €111.00 ($126.14) price objective on Gerresheimer in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €109.00 ($123.86) price objective on Gerresheimer in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €100.00 ($113.64) price objective on Gerresheimer in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gerresheimer has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €99.03 ($112.54).

ETR:GXI opened at €75.05 ($85.28) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is €81.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is €83.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Gerresheimer has a 12 month low of €75.60 ($85.91) and a 12 month high of €99.40 ($112.95). The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion and a PE ratio of 26.98.

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty glass, plastic products, and drug delivery-devices and solutions primarily worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, pen systems, and injection systems; sterile and non-sterile syringe systems for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries; and disposables for various analysis systems that are used in laboratories and medical practices, quick tests for patients in medical practices or hospitals, skin-prick aids and lancets for diabetics, disposables, and components for dialysis machines, and catheters and surgical devices.

