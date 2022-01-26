Head-To-Head Review: Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) & Carter’s (NYSE:CRI)

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) and Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Allbirds and Carter’s’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allbirds N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Carter’s $3.02 billion 1.30 $109.72 million $7.77 12.01

Carter’s has higher revenue and earnings than Allbirds.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Allbirds and Carter’s, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allbirds 0 2 10 0 2.83 Carter’s 0 1 2 0 2.67

Allbirds currently has a consensus price target of $23.64, suggesting a potential upside of 91.85%. Carter’s has a consensus price target of $113.33, suggesting a potential upside of 21.46%. Given Allbirds’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Allbirds is more favorable than Carter’s.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

18.9% of Allbirds shares are held by institutional investors. 3.5% of Carter’s shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Allbirds and Carter’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allbirds N/A N/A N/A Carter’s 10.01% 34.31% 10.62%

Summary

Carter’s beats Allbirds on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Allbirds

Allbirds Inc. is a lifestyle brand with naturally derived materials to make footwear and apparel products. Allbirds Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

About Carter’s

Carter’s, Inc. engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail; U.S. Wholesale; and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners. The International segment comprises sales of products outside the United States, largely through retail stores in Canada and Mexico, eCommerce sites in Canada and China, and sales to international wholesale accounts and licensees. The company was founded by William Carter in 1865 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

