Reviewing Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) & OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT)

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) and Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

Get OneConnect Financial Technology alerts:

This table compares OneConnect Financial Technology and Baidu’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OneConnect Financial Technology $480.04 million 1.66 -$196.14 million ($0.53) -3.85 Baidu $16.41 billion 3.20 $3.44 billion $5.83 25.90

Baidu has higher revenue and earnings than OneConnect Financial Technology. OneConnect Financial Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Baidu, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for OneConnect Financial Technology and Baidu, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OneConnect Financial Technology 0 1 3 0 2.75 Baidu 1 2 16 0 2.79

OneConnect Financial Technology currently has a consensus price target of $13.63, indicating a potential upside of 567.89%. Baidu has a consensus price target of $285.44, indicating a potential upside of 89.07%. Given OneConnect Financial Technology’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe OneConnect Financial Technology is more favorable than Baidu.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

16.8% of OneConnect Financial Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.4% of Baidu shares are held by institutional investors. 16.7% of Baidu shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

OneConnect Financial Technology has a beta of 0.3, indicating that its share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Baidu has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares OneConnect Financial Technology and Baidu’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OneConnect Financial Technology -32.79% -27.22% -13.44% Baidu 10.93% 7.88% 4.64%

Summary

Baidu beats OneConnect Financial Technology on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OneConnect Financial Technology

OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions. The company also operates Regtech, an end-to-end regulatory solution to help regulatory authorities automate and digitalize their operations; Gamma O, an open API platform-as-a-service for reusable financial technology components and integrations; and Blockchain network-as-a-service. In addition, it provides technology infrastructure, such as data management and cloud services. The company serves customers in the financial services industry, including banking, insurance, and asset management. OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China. OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. has a strategic agreement with the Hainan Local Financial Supervision Administration to develop smart financial and smart supervision services in the island province of Hainan, as well as the financial sector in Hainan free trade port. OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. operates as a subsidiary of Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc. engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment provides search-based, feed-based, and other online marketing services. The iQiyi segment is an online entertainment service provider, which offers original, professionally produced and partner-generated content on its platform. The company was founded by Yanhong Li and Xu Yong on January 18, 2000 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Receive News & Ratings for OneConnect Financial Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneConnect Financial Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.