Clearfield (CLFD) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter. Clearfield has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.12. Clearfield had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 21.61%. The firm had revenue of $45.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLFD opened at $47.75 on Wednesday. Clearfield has a 1-year low of $27.67 and a 1-year high of $86.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.78. The company has a market capitalization of $656.80 million, a P/E ratio of 32.48 and a beta of 1.03.

In other news, Director Charles N. Hayssen sold 4,621 shares of Clearfield stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $316,815.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Roger G. Harding sold 10,500 shares of Clearfield stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.38, for a total value of $738,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,545 shares of company stock worth $1,727,424. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Clearfield by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,523 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Clearfield by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,863 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Clearfield by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,558 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clearfield during the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Clearfield by 375.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,044 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CLFD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clearfield from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Clearfield from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. BWS Financial assumed coverage on Clearfield in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded Clearfield to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.40.

About Clearfield

Clearfield, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes fiber optic management, protection and delivery products for communications networks. The firm’s products include fiber cabinets, patch cards, assemblies, cassettes, frames, panels, microduct, terminals, vaults, wall boxes, and box enclosures. It offers its products under the Clearview brand.

