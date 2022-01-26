GSI Technology (GSIT) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 27th. GSI Technology has set its Q3 2022 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. GSI Technology had a negative net margin of 61.13% and a negative return on equity of 25.56%. The firm had revenue of $7.80 million for the quarter.

Shares of GSIT opened at $4.21 on Wednesday. GSI Technology has a twelve month low of $4.11 and a twelve month high of $8.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.25. The firm has a market cap of $102.53 million, a P/E ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 0.69.

In other news, Director Robert Yau sold 28,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total value of $167,961.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 35.10% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in GSI Technology stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT) by 265.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 22,036 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.13% of GSI Technology worth $170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.52% of the company’s stock.

GSI Technology Company Profile

GSI Technology, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of memory products primarily for the networking, and telecommunications markets. Its product includes Static Random Access Memory, or SRAM, which incorporated in networking and telecommunications equipment, such as routers, switches, wide area network infrastructure equipment, wireless base stations and network access equipment.

