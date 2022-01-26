Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $20.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Aura Biosciences Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company developing a novel technology platform based on virus-like drug conjugates to target and destroy cancer cells selectively while activating the immune system. The company’s lead product candidate includes AU-011. Aura Biosciences Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research started coverage on Aura Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen began coverage on Aura Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. SVB Leerink began coverage on Aura Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Aura Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.25.

NASDAQ AURA opened at $17.87 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.78. Aura Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $13.50 and a fifty-two week high of $26.16.

Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 24th. The company reported ($28.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Aura Biosciences will post -5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

