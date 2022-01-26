RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Price Target Lowered to €46.50 at Royal Bank of Canada

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from €48.00 ($54.55) to €46.50 ($52.84) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €39.00 ($44.32) to €39.10 ($44.43) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €38.30 ($43.52) to €42.50 ($48.30) in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Cheuvreux raised RWE Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.78.

RWEOY stock opened at $39.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $33.51 and a 12-month high of $44.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.10.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter. RWE Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 2.56% and a net margin of 12.87%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that RWE Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About RWE Aktiengesellschaft

RWE AG is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and trading of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: Lignite & Nuclear, European Power, Supply & Trading, Operations Acquired from E.ON and innogy. The Lignite & Nuclear segment covers electricity generation in Germany using lignite and nuclear power.

