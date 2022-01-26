UBS Group Increases Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) Price Target to GBX 580

Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) had its target price hoisted by UBS Group from GBX 530 ($7.15) to GBX 580 ($7.83) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Standard Chartered from GBX 570 ($7.69) to GBX 600 ($8.09) in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $590.00.

Shares of SCBFY opened at $14.06 on Tuesday. Standard Chartered has a 12 month low of $10.88 and a 12 month high of $15.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.40.

Standard Chartered Company Profile

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

