UBS Group Increases Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) Price Target to GBX 580

Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) had its target price hoisted by UBS Group from GBX 530 ($7.15) to GBX 580 ($7.83) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Standard Chartered from GBX 570 ($7.69) to GBX 600 ($8.09) in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $590.00.

Shares of SCBFY opened at $14.06 on Tuesday. Standard Chartered has a 12 month low of $10.88 and a 12 month high of $15.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.40.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

