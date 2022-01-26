Nexi (OTCMKTS:NEXXY) Price Target Lowered to $1.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Nexi (OTCMKTS:NEXXY) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on NEXXY. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Nexi in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Nexi in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Nexi from €20.60 ($23.41) to €18.00 ($20.45) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.50.

Shares of NEXXY opened at $14.05 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.40. Nexi has a 52 week low of $14.02 and a 52 week high of $23.48.

Nexi SpA provides payment technology solutions which enable banks, merchants, and consumers to make and receive digital payments. It operates through the following business units: Merchant Services and Solutions; Digital Payments and Cards; Digital Banking Services; and Other Services. The Merchant Services and Solutions unit supplies merchants with the necessary infrastructure to enable digital payment acceptance and execute card payments on behalf of the merchant.

