M/I Homes (MHO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 2nd. Analysts expect M/I Homes to post earnings of $3.48 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by ($0.44). M/I Homes had a return on equity of 26.88% and a net margin of 10.10%. The company had revenue of $904.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $975.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect M/I Homes to post $13 EPS for the current fiscal year and $15 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get M/I Homes alerts:

M/I Homes stock opened at $52.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.18. M/I Homes has a 12 month low of $46.23 and a 12 month high of $74.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 2.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MHO. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 32.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,970 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 4.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,607 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 84.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 195,921 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,494,000 after purchasing an additional 89,848 shares in the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About M/I Homes

M/I Homes, Inc engages in the construction and development of residential properties. It operates through the following business segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment designs, markets, constructs and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers.

Further Reading: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for M/I Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M/I Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.