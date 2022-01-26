K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) Given a C$10.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$10.00 price target on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, National Bankshares increased their price objective on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$11.75 to C$12.50 in a report on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of CVE KNT opened at C$7.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The company has a market cap of C$1.63 billion and a PE ratio of 32.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$7.99. K92 Mining Inc. has a 12-month low of C$1.55 and a 12-month high of C$8.50.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

