Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX) Given a €215.00 Price Target by Hauck Aufhäuser La… Analysts

Hauck Aufhäuser La… set a €215.00 ($244.32) price target on Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €180.00 ($204.55) target price on Carl Zeiss Meditec in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €210.00 ($238.64) target price on Carl Zeiss Meditec in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €180.00 ($204.55) target price on Carl Zeiss Meditec in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carl Zeiss Meditec presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €176.88 ($200.99).

Get Carl Zeiss Meditec alerts:

Shares of ETR AFX opened at €136.65 ($155.28) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion and a PE ratio of 50.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €172.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €177.78. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a 12-month low of €117.20 ($133.18) and a 12-month high of €202.00 ($229.55).

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, the United States, Japan, France, Spain, India, the United Kingdom, Turkey, North Africa, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers optical biometers, ophthalmic surgical microscopes, phacoemulsification/vitrectomy devices, intraocular lenses, and ophthalmic viscoelastic products for the diagnosis and treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the field of cataract and retinal surgery.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Carl Zeiss Meditec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carl Zeiss Meditec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.