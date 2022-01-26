Renault (EPA:RNO) Given a €32.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €32.00 ($36.36) price target on Renault (EPA:RNO) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €35.00 ($39.77) price objective on Renault in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €44.00 ($50.00) price target on Renault in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €42.00 ($47.73) price objective on Renault in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Barclays set a €33.00 ($37.50) target price on Renault in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €45.00 ($51.14) price objective on Renault in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €38.77 ($44.06).

EPA:RNO opened at €33.40 ($37.95) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €31.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €31.57. Renault has a 52-week low of €73.71 ($83.76) and a 52-week high of €100.70 ($114.43).

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

