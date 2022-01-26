Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zynex, Inc. engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices for the electrotherapy, and stroke and spinal cord injury rehabilitation markets primarily in the United States. The company primarily offers electrotherapy products for pain relief and pain management; and NeuroMove for stroke and spinal cord injury rehabilitation. The company’s product lines are fully developed, FDA-cleared, commercially sold, and have been developed to uphold the Company’s mission of improving the quality of life for patients suffering from impaired mobility due to stroke, spinal cord injury, or debilitating and chronic pain. Zynex markets its products through commissioned and independent sales representatives, as well as directly to end users through advertisements and articles in relevant publications and on the Internet. The company is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado. “

Get Zynex alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Zynex from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Zynex from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Zynex in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.20.

Zynex stock opened at $7.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $302.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.04 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.51. Zynex has a 12 month low of $7.70 and a 12 month high of $20.81. The company has a current ratio of 6.79, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $34.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.42 million. Zynex had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 8.65%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zynex will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 5th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zynex during the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Bridge City Capital LLC lifted its position in Zynex by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 117,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in Zynex by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 24,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Zynex by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in Zynex by 97.6% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 17,867 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.99% of the company’s stock.

About Zynex

Zynex, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices. It sells electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. The company also develops a new blood volume monitor for use in hospitals and surgery centers. Zynex was founded by Thomas Sandgaard in 1996 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

Featured Article: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zynex (ZYXI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zynex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.