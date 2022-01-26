Regions Financial Co. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.52 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:RF)

Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) – Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Regions Financial in a research note issued on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.51. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Regions Financial’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Regions Financial from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Regions Financial from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group started coverage on Regions Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $26.40 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.83.

Regions Financial stock opened at $23.22 on Monday. Regions Financial has a 12 month low of $16.89 and a 12 month high of $25.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.74. The stock has a market cap of $22.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.43.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,811 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 979.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,142 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Amala Duggirala sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $612,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

