South Plains Financial (SPFI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $56.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.30 million. South Plains Financial had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 15.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect South Plains Financial to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get South Plains Financial alerts:

NASDAQ:SPFI opened at $28.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $514.81 million, a P/E ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. South Plains Financial has a 52 week low of $18.51 and a 52 week high of $29.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This is an increase from South Plains Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. South Plains Financial’s payout ratio is 11.08%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in South Plains Financial by 74.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in South Plains Financial in the third quarter valued at $207,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in South Plains Financial by 6.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in South Plains Financial by 2.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in South Plains Financial by 69.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 37,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 15,374 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SPFI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of South Plains Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of South Plains Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

South Plains Financial Company Profile

South Plains Financial, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services through its subsidiary, City Bank. The firm also offers insurance, investment, trust and mortgage services though its other non-bank subsidiaries. It operates through the Banking and Insurance business segments.

Read More: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for South Plains Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Plains Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.