REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX) Expected to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $2.75 Per Share

REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX) – Research analysts at Truist Financial lifted their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for REX American Resources in a report released on Friday, January 21st. Truist Financial analyst J. Levy now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings per share of $2.75 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.55. Truist Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded REX American Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, December 4th.

Shares of REX opened at $100.99 on Monday. REX American Resources has a 1 year low of $72.06 and a 1 year high of $116.86. The stock has a market cap of $597.86 million, a P/E ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $98.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.39.

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The energy company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $1.74. REX American Resources had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 5.00%. The company had revenue of $203.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in REX American Resources by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 610,823 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $55,084,000 after buying an additional 15,706 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in REX American Resources by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 220,592 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $19,893,000 after buying an additional 11,597 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of REX American Resources by 19.9% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 65,722 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,927,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of REX American Resources by 494.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,880 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 10,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of REX American Resources by 320.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 11,826 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 9,016 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.26% of the company’s stock.

In other REX American Resources news, CFO Douglas Bruggeman sold 1,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.32, for a total transaction of $154,715.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stuart A. Rose sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total value of $110,033.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,818 shares of company stock valued at $3,119,175. 12.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

REX American Resources Company Profile

REX American Resources Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the investment in alternative energy and ethanol production entities. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol and By-products and Refined Coal. The Ethanol and By-products segment refers to the equity investments in three ethanol limited liability companies.

