Allegiant Travel (ALGT) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 2nd. Analysts expect Allegiant Travel to post earnings of $1.05 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 0.35%. The firm had revenue of $459.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($4.28) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 128.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Allegiant Travel to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Allegiant Travel alerts:

Shares of ALGT opened at $177.68 on Wednesday. Allegiant Travel has a 1-year low of $163.60 and a 1-year high of $271.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $182.59 and a 200 day moving average of $187.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 146.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 196,844 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,189,000 after buying an additional 116,891 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,854 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

ALGT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Allegiant Travel from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lowered shares of Allegiant Travel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allegiant Travel currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.00.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

Further Reading: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.