Allegiant Travel (ALGT) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 2nd. Analysts expect Allegiant Travel to post earnings of $1.05 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 0.35%. The firm had revenue of $459.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($4.28) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 128.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Allegiant Travel to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of ALGT opened at $177.68 on Wednesday. Allegiant Travel has a 1-year low of $163.60 and a 1-year high of $271.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $182.59 and a 200 day moving average of $187.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.87.
ALGT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Allegiant Travel from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lowered shares of Allegiant Travel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allegiant Travel currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.00.
Allegiant Travel Company Profile
Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.
