Alaska Air Group (ALK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, January 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE ALK opened at $52.19 on Wednesday. Alaska Air Group has a twelve month low of $46.26 and a twelve month high of $74.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 326.19 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.57.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Alaska Air Group from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alaska Air Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

In other news, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total value of $96,696.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 1,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total value of $100,860.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 8,300 shares of company stock valued at $465,926 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Alaska Air Group stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,163,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 437,564 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.93% of Alaska Air Group worth $70,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 74.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

