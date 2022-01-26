Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) Reduced by Analyst

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) – Piper Sandler reduced their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of SunPower in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Harrison now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.02. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for SunPower’s FY2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cfra lowered SunPower from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded SunPower from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of SunPower in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on SunPower from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on SunPower from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.71.

NASDAQ:SPWR opened at $16.28 on Monday. SunPower has a 12-month low of $14.32 and a 12-month high of $57.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.33.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. SunPower had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 27.71%. The company had revenue of $323.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of SunPower during the 3rd quarter worth about $22,127,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in SunPower by 204.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 636,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,586,000 after acquiring an additional 426,953 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in SunPower by 332.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 521,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,836,000 after acquiring an additional 401,100 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in SunPower by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,102,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,725,000 after acquiring an additional 392,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in SunPower by 607.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 348,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,899,000 after acquiring an additional 299,037 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Manavendra Sial sold 12,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.90, for a total transaction of $415,658.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SunPower Company Profile

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and deliver of solar panels and systems. It operates through the following business segments: Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial & Industrial Solutions; and Other. The Residential, Light Commercial segment refers to the sales of solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers.

