Dine Brands Global, Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.99 Per Share (NYSE:DIN)

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) – KeyCorp reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Dine Brands Global in a research note issued on Thursday, January 20th. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $1.99 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.00. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Dine Brands Global’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.66 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.97 EPS.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $228.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.47 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 8.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on DIN. Benchmark assumed coverage on Dine Brands Global in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Dine Brands Global from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Dine Brands Global from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Dine Brands Global from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.70.

DIN opened at $67.68 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 2.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.40 and a 200-day moving average of $79.65. Dine Brands Global has a 52 week low of $61.38 and a 52 week high of $100.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Dine Brands Global’s payout ratio is currently 36.12%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 6.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 195,719 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $17,468,000 after buying an additional 12,587 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 24.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,193 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $609,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $695,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 1.5% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,648 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. 89.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment comprises of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

