Bank7 (BSVN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, January 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ BSVN opened at $24.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.92. Bank7 has a 1 year low of $14.55 and a 1 year high of $27.28. The company has a market capitalization of $219.16 million, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 2.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from Bank7’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. Bank7’s payout ratio is currently 19.67%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.

In other news, VP Jason E. Estes sold 4,269 shares of Bank7 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.53, for a total value of $108,987.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman William B. Haines sold 117,811 shares of Bank7 stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.90, for a total transaction of $2,462,249.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,122,080 shares of company stock worth $24,571,237 over the last three months. 55.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bank7 stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN) by 312.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,809 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,672 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.10% of Bank7 worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 19.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bank7

Bank7 Corp. operates as bank holding company which engages in the ownership and management of the Bank7. It offers banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers located in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. The company was founded by William Brad Haines in 2004 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

