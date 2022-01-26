Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 256.80 ($3.46). Mitchells & Butlers shares last traded at GBX 255 ($3.44), with a volume of 465,155 shares trading hands.

MAB has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 290 ($3.91) to GBX 276 ($3.72) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.72) target price on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.40) target price on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 356.57 ($4.81).

Get Mitchells & Butlers alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 243.90. The stock has a market cap of £1.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.99, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53.

In other news, insider Phil Urban sold 12,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 237 ($3.20), for a total transaction of £29,056.20 ($39,201.57).

Mitchells & Butlers Company Profile (LON:MAB)

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.

Recommended Story: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for Mitchells & Butlers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitchells & Butlers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.