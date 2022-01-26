National Express Group (LON:NEX) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $245.26

Shares of National Express Group PLC (LON:NEX) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 245.26 ($3.31) and traded as high as GBX 268.20 ($3.62). National Express Group shares last traded at GBX 256.40 ($3.46), with a volume of 2,855,408 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NEX shares. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 310 ($4.18) price target on shares of National Express Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.72) price target on shares of National Express Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 340 ($4.59) price objective on shares of National Express Group in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Express Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 340 ($4.59).

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 243.98 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 245.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.43. The company has a market capitalization of £1.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.70.

National Express Group PLC provides public transport services in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Morocco, Switzerland, the United States, and Canada. The company operates through UK, German Rail, ALSA, and North America segments. It owns and leases buses, coaches, and trains to deliver local, regional, national, and international transportation services.

