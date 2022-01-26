Avery Dennison (AVY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 2nd. Analysts expect Avery Dennison to post earnings of $2.14 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 46.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. On average, analysts expect Avery Dennison to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE AVY opened at $195.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Avery Dennison has a 1 year low of $147.40 and a 1 year high of $229.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $211.17 and its 200-day moving average is $213.86.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is 30.46%.

In other Avery Dennison news, Director Bradley A. Alford sold 6,318 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.58, for a total transaction of $1,425,214.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Deena Baker-Nel sold 1,400 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total value of $303,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Avery Dennison stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 52.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 319,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 110,115 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.38% of Avery Dennison worth $67,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AVY shares. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $232.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Avery Dennison currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.73.

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

