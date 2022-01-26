Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.47. Itaú Corpbanca shares last traded at $3.41, with a volume of 11,432 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.25 and a beta of 1.00.

Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Itaú Corpbanca had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 4.49%. The company had revenue of $456.66 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Itaú Corpbanca stock. Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,048 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,574 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Itaú Corpbanca were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Itaú Corpbanca Company Profile (NYSE:ITCB)

Itaú Corpbanca engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It specializes in banking products such as financing, leasing, loans, insurance and credit cards. It operates through the following geographical segments: Chile and Colombia. The Chile segment consists of commercial and corporate banking, real estate and construction, large companies, retail banking, personal banking, small business, retail companies, Banco Condell consumer banking, international and treasury and other financial services.

