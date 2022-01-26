Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an underperform rating on the stock.

PFG has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Principal Financial Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a market perform rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $72.50.

Shares of Principal Financial Group stock opened at $72.62 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.59. Principal Financial Group has a 1-year low of $48.88 and a 1-year high of $77.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.23.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 10.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Principal Financial Group will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 5.2% in the third quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 3,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. ING Groep NV raised its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 22,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 3.4% during the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 45.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

