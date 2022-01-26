FY2023 EPS Estimates for Alkermes plc Raised by SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) – SVB Leerink lifted their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Alkermes in a report issued on Sunday, January 23rd. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.58 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.53. SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $294.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.93 million. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 8.12% and a positive return on equity of 1.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ALKS. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Alkermes from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Alkermes from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.63.

NASDAQ ALKS opened at $25.19 on Tuesday. Alkermes has a one year low of $18.02 and a one year high of $33.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.99.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Alkermes during the 2nd quarter worth $2,208,000. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alkermes by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 32,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 4,043 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alkermes during the 3rd quarter worth $1,144,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Alkermes by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 772,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,942,000 after purchasing an additional 3,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Alkermes during the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,714,000. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alkermes Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, research, and commercialization of medicines that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its products include Aristada, which is used for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults; and Vivitrol, which is an injectable medication for the treatment of alcohol dependence and for the prevention of relapse to opioid dependence, following opioid detoxification.

