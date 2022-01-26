Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on CGC. Cowen downgraded shares of Canopy Growth from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $26.69 to $21.60 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an underweight rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an equal weight rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.10.
Shares of NASDAQ:CGC opened at $7.36 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.27, a current ratio of 9.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Canopy Growth has a 12-month low of $6.64 and a 12-month high of $56.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.95.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 200.0% during the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 112.3% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 4,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.59% of the company’s stock.
Canopy Growth Company Profile
Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.
