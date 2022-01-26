Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CGC. Cowen downgraded shares of Canopy Growth from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $26.69 to $21.60 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an underweight rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an equal weight rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.10.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CGC opened at $7.36 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.27, a current ratio of 9.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Canopy Growth has a 12-month low of $6.64 and a 12-month high of $56.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.95.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.14. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 201.25% and a negative return on equity of 24.66%. The business had revenue of $145.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. Canopy Growth’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Canopy Growth will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 200.0% during the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 112.3% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 4,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.59% of the company’s stock.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

Featured Story: What causes a recession?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Canopy Growth (CGC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.