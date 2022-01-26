Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at KeyCorp

KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

AEIS has been the subject of several other reports. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Energy Industries has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $106.60.

NASDAQ:AEIS opened at $84.19 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.13 and a 200 day moving average of $90.56. Advanced Energy Industries has a 52 week low of $81.38 and a 52 week high of $122.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65 and a beta of 1.69.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The electronics maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 20.98%. The company had revenue of $346.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.24%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,260,810 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $480,237,000 after buying an additional 84,216 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 51.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,729,347 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $194,915,000 after buying an additional 589,621 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,522,647 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $133,612,000 after buying an additional 329,988 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 872,967 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $76,608,000 after buying an additional 5,129 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 811,285 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $71,190,000 after purchasing an additional 93,108 shares during the last quarter. 96.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition; high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation and medical equipment; and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

