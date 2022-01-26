Primerica (NYSE:PRI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Primerica (NYSE:PRI) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Primerica from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $173.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Primerica from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Primerica in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a market perform rating and a $163.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Primerica presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $164.67.

Shares of Primerica stock opened at $151.26 on Tuesday. Primerica has a fifty-two week low of $130.70 and a fifty-two week high of $179.51. The firm has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $152.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.98. The business had revenue of $693.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.09 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 16.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.78 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Primerica will post 11.86 EPS for the current year.

Primerica announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $275.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.06%.

In other news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.94, for a total transaction of $647,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.56, for a total value of $221,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,390,985. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRI. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Primerica during the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Primerica by 21.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Primerica in the second quarter worth about $1,348,000. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in Primerica by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Primerica by 139.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,316,000 after purchasing an additional 19,978 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

