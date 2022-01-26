Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company. It is focused on developing proprietary technology to harness the power of the immune system to combat cancer. The company’s product candidate includes CMP-001, which is in clinical stage. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, October 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMPI opened at $2.07 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.16. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.07 and a 52 week high of $17.00.

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.02. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Checkmate Pharmaceuticals will post -2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals by 126.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 28,944 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 75.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Checkmate Pharmaceuticals

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It develops CMP-001, which is in phase II clinical trial in combination with pembrolizumab to treat patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma; combination with nivolumab to treat patients with PD-1 naÃ¯ve neoadjuvant melanoma; and treatment in patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma.

