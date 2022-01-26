Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Issued By Wedbush

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) – Analysts at Wedbush cut their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for M&T Bank in a note issued to investors on Sunday, January 23rd. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.80 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.84. Wedbush also issued estimates for M&T Bank’s FY2022 earnings at $11.73 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $14.28 EPS.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.13. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 30.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.54 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on M&T Bank from $167.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler raised M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday. Citigroup boosted their price target on M&T Bank from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on M&T Bank from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.81.

Shares of MTB stock opened at $164.59 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.53. M&T Bank has a one year low of $128.46 and a one year high of $186.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $158,533,000. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in M&T Bank during the third quarter valued at $99,547,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in M&T Bank by 9.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,219,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,078,210,000 after buying an additional 648,872 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in M&T Bank by 261.3% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 815,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,463,000 after buying an additional 589,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in M&T Bank by 109.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 980,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,368,000 after buying an additional 511,133 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 3,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.88, for a total transaction of $633,764.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. This is a positive change from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.41%.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

Read More: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.