Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) Price Target Increased to $220.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on MIDD. Citigroup lifted their target price on Middleby from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on Middleby from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Middleby currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $214.13.

Middleby stock opened at $182.72 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $189.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 1.67. Middleby has a 12 month low of $129.40 and a 12 month high of $200.85.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $817.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.44 million. Middleby had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 14.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Middleby will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.04, for a total value of $54,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Middleby in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,864,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Middleby by 112.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,514,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $441,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332,582 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Middleby by 4,943.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,190,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $206,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,253 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Middleby by 145.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,089,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $188,726,000 after purchasing an additional 644,963 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Middleby by 478.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 480,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,306,000 after purchasing an additional 397,637 shares during the period. 99.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

