Zacks Investment Research Lowers OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) to Hold

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OptiNose Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose and throat or ENT and allergy specialists. The company’s lead product consists of XHANCE nasal polyps, XHANCE Chronic sinusitis, OPN-300, OPN- 021 and AVP-825 which are in clinical stage. OptiNose Inc. is headquartered in Pennsylvania, USA. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on OPTN. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of OptiNose in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on OptiNose from $16.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of OPTN opened at $2.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $178.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.74. OptiNose has a twelve month low of $1.46 and a twelve month high of $4.85.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $21.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.43) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that OptiNose will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OPTN. GMT Capital Corp grew its position in OptiNose by 748.6% in the second quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 1,110,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,454,000 after buying an additional 979,820 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in OptiNose by 939.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 689,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 623,403 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in OptiNose during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,520,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in OptiNose by 4,823.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 448,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 439,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. grew its position in OptiNose by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 1,226,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,815,000 after purchasing an additional 400,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.41% of the company’s stock.

OptiNose Company Profile

OptiNose, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists. Its products include the XHANCE and ONZETRA Xsail. The company was founded by Per Gisle Djupesland and Helena Kyttari Djupesland in October 2000 and is headquartered in Yardley, PA.

