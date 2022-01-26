ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $6.25 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “ReNew Power Private Limited is a renewable energy power producer. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility-scale wind energy projects, utility-scale solar energy projects, utility-scale firm power projects and distributed solar energy projects. ReNew Power Private Limited, formerly known as RMG Acquisition Corporation II, is based in MIAMI BEACH, Fla. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on RNW. Bank of America upgraded shares of ReNew Energy Global from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of ReNew Energy Global in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a buy rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of ReNew Energy Global to an outperform rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of ReNew Energy Global in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, ReNew Energy Global presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:RNW opened at $5.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. ReNew Energy Global has a 52-week low of $5.06 and a 52-week high of $12.30.

ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $287.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that ReNew Energy Global will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNW. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ReNew Energy Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ReNew Energy Global during the third quarter worth approximately $96,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in ReNew Energy Global during the third quarter worth approximately $133,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ReNew Energy Global during the third quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in ReNew Energy Global during the third quarter worth approximately $204,000.

About ReNew Energy Global

